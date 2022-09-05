COVID cases drop to pre-Christmas levels

Live

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Australia has fallen to the lowest in more than eight months.

There were 5841 infections announced across the country on Sunday.

The last time the nation’s daily figure was as low was just before Christmas last year, when there were 5710 new cases.

The country had 53 more coronavirus-related fatalities at the weekend, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 14,067.

But this did not include figures from Queensland and the Northern Territory, which have stopped reporting weekend statistics.

NSW and Victoria reported a further six deaths and just over 4000 cases in total on Monday morning. Data was still to come from other states and territories.

It comes before the minimum isolation period for COVID cases is cut from seven to five days from Friday.

The change applies only to people who have no symptoms, with workers in high-risk settings such as disability care, aged care and home care also excluded.

Pandemic leave payments will also shorten to reflect the new rules.

Masks will also no longer be mandatory on domestic flights from Friday.

The vice-president of AMA Queensland said at the weekend Australia’s response to the pandemic was shifting.

“I think we are moving towards that stage of that personal responsibility,” Dr Nick Yim told ABC Radio.

“It’s not just COVID that’s circulating among our community. We still have the common cold, we still have influenza, so a lot of respiratory viruses.

“If people are unwell, please don’t send your children to school, please don’t go to work unwell. You don’t want to be infecting your colleagues and other students in schools.

“At the same time, if people haven’t had their COVID booster, please get that booster.”

Australia’s latest 24-hour COVID data

NSW: 2341 cases, two deaths, 1706 in hospital with 46 in ICU

Victoria: 1709 cases, four deaths, 266 in hospital with 14 in ICU

Tasmania: 101 cases, no deaths, 30 in hospital with one in ICU

-AAP