News Coronavirus COVID’s nationwide death toll: 14,000 lives lost so far
Updated:
Live

COVID’s nationwide death toll: 14,000 lives lost so far

mask plane australia
Airline passengers will no longer be required to mask up. Photo: AAP Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australians are shedding their masks and returning to post-COVID normalcy, but medical experts say a death toll that continues to rise should make ongoing caution the nation’s watchword.

Australia reached a grim COVID-19 milestone on the weekend, with another 39 coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 14,053.

Some 7582 new cases were reported across the country on Saturday as the latest Omicron peak subsides.

But the true statistics could be higher as Queensland and the Northern Territory have stopped reporting weekend COVID-19 statistics.

Meanwhile, a senior Australian Medical Association official is reminding people not to be complacent as a number of COVID-19 rules change this week.

From Friday, isolation requirements will be dropped to five days for people who no longer have symptoms, but will remain at seven days for workers in high-risk settings.

The mask mandate for domestic flights will also go, with face coverings voluntary from Friday.

‘Please get the booster’

“We still need to be very cautious and not become complacent,” AMA Queensland vice-president Nick Yim told the ABC on Saturday.

“It’s not just COVID that’s circulating among our community. We still have the common cold, we still have influenza, so a lot of respiratory viruses.

People who were unwell shouldn’t go to work or send their children to school, Dr Yim said.

“At the same time, if people haven’t had their COVID booster, please get that booster.”

Almost 72 per cent per cent of eligible Australians have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the federal health department says.

Close to 40 per cent have had their fourth dose.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID DATA

  • NSW: 2887 cases, six deaths, 1689 in hospital with 40 in ICU
  • Victoria: 1519 cases, eight deaths, 293 in hospital with 15 in ICU
  • ACT: 122 cases, no deaths, 92 in hospital with one in ICU
  • Tasmania: 115 cases, no deaths, 28 in hospital with no one in ICU
  • Queensland and the NT do not report COVID-19 data on weekends.

 

Follow Us

Live News

Meghan Markle
‘Meghan of Montecito’: Duchess’ ‘jaw-dropping’ magazine interview
Surprise batch of new TV and films as local entertainment industry gets major funding boost
Princess Diana
Inside Diana’s enduring influence as world pays tribute on 25th anniversary of her death
The weird mystery of unrelated twins: Scientists crack the code
privatisation qantas
Why Australia’s largest pandemic bailout shortchanged Australians
COVID-19
Prepare for more pandemics now: Scientists