Divisions emerge in push to cut COVID isolation

Divisions are emerging over the push to reduce mandatory COVID isolation from seven days to five, with a key independent MP opposed to any cuts.

It follows a call from Australia’s peak body for healthcare workers for the federal government to scrap mandatory COVID isolation altogether.

The pandemic rule will be discussed at Wednesday’s national cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has signalled that updated health advice is key to any change – as well as maintaining a uniform approach across Australia.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is leading the push to cut the mandatory isolation period, renewing a bid he first launched in July as Australia’s latest Omicron wave surged.

On Tuesday, Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said it was time for Australians to take personal responsibility for their health and treat COVID like any other infectious disease.

He argued people would stop complying with testing and mandatory isolation, particularly when federal government support payments cease at the end of September.

“This is trying to get ahead of that curve, so you can actually live with COVID going forward as opposed to continue responding and having a community that is not necessarily listening,” he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“There’ll be people out there now not testing and we want to avoid that. We want a transparent, inclusive approach so people don’t have to make hard choices.”

Mr Hayes said Australians had learned the importance of staying home when sick during the pandemic and that behaviour should be encouraged for the future.

“Personal responsibility is paramount and I think this is our opportunity to start to pivot to that,” he said.

But independent Kooyong MP Monique Ryan disagreed. Dr Ryan, a paediatric neurologist before entering parliament, said long and recurrent COVID were a massive strain on Australia’s workforce and economy.

“We need to minimise our COVID case burden: Relaxing isolation rules will not do that,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

“The evidence is clear: Five days iso is not enough.”

Mr Albanese has said his state and territory counterparts will seek advice from the chief medical officer on reducing isolation requirements when national cabinet meets.

Mr Perrottet’s views on the matter were well known but national consensus was needed, Mr Albanese said.

“Instead of the six states and two territories going different ways, we’re trying to get everyone on the same page so that there’s consistency in the regulations and the rules,” he told Sydney radio station 2SM on Tuesday.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said it was clear the country was moving into a phase of the pandemic with shorter isolation.

“The arrangements otherwise that were in place at the height of COVID will start to unwind, and I think that’s what the community expects,” he said in Melbourne.

“We’ll see more advancements in the immunisation program and that’s all a good thing, but people need to get back to work and people need to reunite with their families.”

ACTU president Michele O’Neil said any decision on isolation periods should be left to health experts.

“It”s very important that governments at a federal and state level listen to the very best health advice and they make decisions about isolation and other matters based on that health advice,” she said.

-with AAP