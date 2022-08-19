Australia edging towards 10 million virus cases

Live

NSW and Victoria have recorded 49 COVID-19 deaths and more than 10,000 fresh infections as Australia edges towards 10 million official virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are around 185,000 active COVID cases nationwide, with that total declining daily as the Omicron wave continues to subside.

Fewer than 3700 virus patients remain in hospital care.

Meanwhile, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant will join a team of delegates to Israel next month for a high-level information exchange on managing the pandemic.

Fifteen Australian public health experts and clinicians will meet with counterparts from Israel’s health and foreign affairs ministries along with leading academics to discuss ongoing handling of the viral disease.

A key objective is to develop more substantial partnerships that can inform continuing COVID-19 management and help prepare Australia, Israel and other nations for future public health threats.

Both countries were hailed for their swift and effective responses to the pandemic in early 2020.

Australia announced 135 virus-related deaths on Thursday. There were also almost 20,000 new cases recorded, bringing the total tallied since the begining of the pandemic to more than 9.88 million.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

Victoria: 3857 cases, 27 deaths, 514 in hospital with 27 in ICU

NSW: 6899 cases cases, 22 deaths deaths, 1986 in hospital with 56 in ICU

ACT: 258 cases, one death, 124 in hospital with three in ICU.