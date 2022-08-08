COVID-19 nation’s third biggest killer

Live

More Australians are expected to have died from COVID-19 so far this year than some of the country’s largest killers, such as cardiovascular disease and lung cancer.

New analysis by the Actuaries Institute has shown the COVID-19 death toll up to the end of July to be 7100, making it the third largest cause of death in 2022.

Only ischaemic heart diseases and dementia are expected to be a bigger cause of death than COVID-10, with each responsible for about 10,000 fatalities.

The analysis revealed deaths from cardiovascular disease, such as strokes, and lung cancer were expected to be about 5500 and 5400 respectively this year.

In the year to the end of April, excess mortality was 13 per cent, or 6800 deaths, with more than half of that due to COVID-19.

The institute’s chief executive Elayne Grace said the modelling had provided valuable insights.

“This is valuable data for our public health policy-makers and should be informing our flexible, safe and pragmatic public health response,” she said.

It comes as a new study by Melbourne researchers found rare side-effects of myocarditis from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is more mild in adolescents and young adults than complications from the virus itself.

The study from Monash Children’s Hospital showed the heart condition found in adolescents aged 12 to 18 was less common and had a “mild, self-resolving clinical course”.

In 33 patients, none presented with congestive heart failure or required intensive care treatment, inotropic support, immunoglobulin or steroid therapy.

All patients improved after treatment with high-dose ibuprofen.

The vaccine-associated myocarditis study is the largest reported for a single children’s hospital.

Elsewhere, the ACT on Monday extended its public health emergency declaration until 11.59pm on September 30, with new cases of the virus averaging fewer than 1000 a day.

“This level of community transmission still poses a risk to community members, particularly those who are more at risk of severe outcomes,” ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

Victoria: 4911 cases, one death, 657 in hospital with 37 in ICU

NSW: 7648 cases, four deaths, 2236 in hospital with 59 in ICU

Queensland: 2504 cases, no deaths, 667 in hospital with 26 in ICU

Tasmania: 455 cases, no deaths, 84 in hospital with one in ICU.

ACT: 509 cases, one death, 144 in hospital with five in ICU

NT: 176 cases, one death, 32 in hospital with two in ICU

– AAP