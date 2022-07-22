News Coronavirus Victoria COVID-19 rules were misunderstood
The inquiry found complicated pandemic orders resulted in a high incidence of non-compliance. Photo: AAP
Complicated legal language has made it hard for Victorians to understand and follow the state’s COVID-19 pandemic orders, a parliamentary inquiry has found.

The Pandemic Declaration Accountability and Oversight Committee has spent months speaking to community leaders and organisations about Victoria’s response to COVID-19.

The committee on Friday tabled two reports to parliament and recommended the health department publish summaries of the orders in language equivalent to a year seven level.

“Using complex language risks pandemic orders being misunderstood, increasing the likelihood of non-compliance,” the report said.

“Given the consistent and rapid changes to orders to date, it is important that workforces, individuals and the Victorian community can quickly understand changes to the orders.”

Hospitals and care facilities were often left in the dark about major changes to COVID-19 restrictions before they were publicly announced, the committee found.

“This was compounded by conflicting or unclear advice in the media which led to community expectations which did not align with the reality,” the report found.

Victorians’ mental health was also impacted by successive lockdowns and restrictions, which the committee noted was of “great concern”.

But it was beyond the scope of the committee to make recommendations on mental health responses, the report said.

– AAP

