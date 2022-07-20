News Coronavirus Victoria’s CHO pushed return to working from home
Live

Victoria’s CHO pushed return to working from home

Victoria COVID-19
Acting Victorian Chief Health Officer Ben Cowie proposed a return to working from home. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer Ben Cowie proposed a return to working from home earlier this month amid a fresh wave of COVID cases, documents show.

During a meeting with new Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas, Mr Cowie strongly recommended Victorians work from home “where practical to do so” until the end of August due to concerns over the BA.4/5 variants.

“Transmission of COVID-19 is increasing in Victoria currently because of BA4/5 variants of concern,” he said in documents published by the state government under pandemic legislation requirements.

“I recommend that the three existing pandemic orders (Public Safety, Workplace and Quarantine Isolation Testing Order) be continued.”

Mr Cowie also recommended masks be worn in additional areas including in early childhood and school settings but acknowledged face mask requirements “are not universally supported in the community”.

Last week, Ms Thomas confirmed she rejected the official health advice regarding broader mask mandates.

“The chief health officer has provided his advice and I have accepted his advice, except that I have chosen not to extend mandates for mask wearing in some of the settings that were recommended to me,” she previously said.

Victoria on Wednesday recorded 12,984 new cases and another 28 deaths, with 906 in hospital including 45 in ICU.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

term deposit
How rising interest rates could work for you with term deposits and savings
ageism
Giving out flowers on TikTok: A ‘random act of kindness’ or just benevolent ageism?
feel younger
People who feel younger than their real age heal faster from fractures
god's plan
Michael Pascoe: ‘God’s plan’ – blaming God for human failures is a bit rich
mortgage
Monthly mortgage bills could rise by another $650. But the RBA’s not worried yet
London Fire Brigade battles fires as Britain breaks heat record