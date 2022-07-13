‘Not as simple as that’: Anger at govt’s COVID action

Live

The federal government is under fire for its response to Australia’s latest COVID wave – with one senator blasting the push to work from home, while unions demand the return of pandemic leave payments.

With COVID cases topping 30,000 across the country again on Wednesday, and hospitals buckling under a rising wave of patients, the government has defended its decision to scrap pandemic leave payments and free rapid tests for concession card-holders.

Federal Treasurer Chalmers said both mechanisms were designed to end at some point.

“To restart them would cost a considerable cost of money,” he said in Brisbane on Wednesday.

“We have tried to be upfront with people and say that some of these important programs that have existed in the recent past, which are designed to end in the near future, we can’t afford to extend all of them.”

But Australian Manufacturing Workers‘ Union National Secretary Steve Murphy accused the Albanese government of failing to protect essential workers.

“This Labor government said to essential workers that it had our backs. We need those words turned into deeds and not simply allow the cost of the pandemic to be pushed on to workers,” he said.

“Workers need access to free rapid antigen tests, paid pandemic leave and consistent messaging on the use of face masks.”

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie also lashed out after Health Minister Mark Butler urged Australians to work from home, while warning the latest COVID wave might not peak for six weeks.

“I don‘t know what Mark Butler is on,” Senator Lambie told the Nine Network on Wednesday

“Great, all the nurses, the aged care staff, no worries – work from home – no problem whatsoever.

“The reality is most people don‘t work for corporate jobs, mate – wake up, it’s not as simple as that.”

Pandemic leave payments for infected workers who have to isolate ended on June 30. Free tests for concession holders will finish at the end of July.

The program, which provided 10 free rapid tests to concession card holders every three months, was introduced in January at the height of the first Omicron wave when the tests were in short supply.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged those eligible for the free tests to get them while the scheme was still active.

“I’d encourage concession card holders to go and get the 10 free rapid antigen tests that they’re eligible for by the end of this month,” he told ABC radio.

“On top of that, there are free rapid antigen tests available in aged care facilities across a range of areas.”

Mr Albanese said the end date for the free tests was set by the previous Coalition government.

Coral Princess docks at Circular Quay

Elsewhere, the Australian Medical Association has blasted the Victorian government after state Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas admitted overruling health advice for mandated masks in some settings.

Ms Thomas opted to simply recommend masks, despite the Victorian deputy chief health officer wanting mandates in childcare, schools, retail and hospitality amid the state’s surging COVID load.

The AMA’s Victorian president, Dr Roderick McRae, said Victorian hospitals were at “crisis point” and compulsory masks and extended isolation payments would help ease the pressure.

“While the government insists that people know what the right thing to do is, they’re watching while people are not doing the right thing,” Dr McRae said.

“Something has to change because the healthcare system is at breaking point.”

Meanwhile, the Coral Princess cruise ship carrying more than 100 crew and passengers who have tested positive for COVID docked in Sydney early on Wednesday.

After departing Eden on the NSW South Coast, the ship with more than 2300 people on board, berthed at Circular Quay just before dawn. It will return to its home port of Brisbane on Thursday.

Passengers will have to record a negative RAT result before disembarking. The crew must remain on board.

The outbreak on the ship mostly involves infected crew members, with 114 in isolation on Tuesday.

Four passengers were also isolating after returning positive test results. Some 24 people got off the ship before it left Brisbane on Monday.

NSW Health believes the passengers who tested positive probably took the virus on board with them, rather than becoming infected at sea.

A Princess Cruises spokesman said the crew members who tested positive in a recent full screening were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, another Princess cruise liner – the Ruby Princess – had a major outbreak of the virus that led to 28 deaths.

Australia’s latest 24-hour COVID data

NSW: 10,622 cases, 15 deaths, 2023 in hospital with 61 in ICU

Victoria: 11,176 cases, 20 deaths, 739 in hospital with 36 in ICU

Queensland: 7517 cases, 12 deaths, 859 in hospital with 14 in ICU

Tasmania: 1780 cases, two deaths, 106 in hospital with four in ICU

-with AAP