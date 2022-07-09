News Coronavirus COVID raging: East coast states record 25,000 new infections and 61 deaths in a single day
Updated:
Live

COVID raging: East coast states record 25,000 new infections and 61 deaths in a single day

The experts are divided on the merits of reintroducing compulsory masking.Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Evasive new Omicron variants are fuelling a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations across Australia, but experts say it is too early to know if they cause more severe disease.

NSW, Victoria and Queensland reported more than 25,000 new infections and 61 deaths between them on Saturday as BA.4 and BA.5 overtake BA.2 as the dominant strains.

Almost 42,000 cases and 35 fatalities were also announced nationally on Friday – the third day in a row of 40,000-plus daily infections.

The number of Australians hospitalised with the virus now tops 4000, up by more than 1000 in the past fortnight.

Deakin University epidemiology chair Catherine Bennett says it’s difficult to determine how transmissible the new variants are due to waning vaccine immunity and differing levels of prior infection.

They make everyone “fair game” for either infection or reinfection but hospitalisations are unlikely to reach levels seen during the initial Omicron wave, she says.

Preliminary research from Japan indicates the variants could replicate more efficiently in the lungs than BA.2, and Prof Bennett says this could lead to an increase in lower respiratory tract and secondary infections.

“It’s not like saying that’s going to increase our death rate – but it could as secondary infections become harder to manage,” she said.

Increasing cases have led to calls from some experts to reintroduce indoor mask mandates in an attempt to curb transmission, a measure state health officials have also discussed.

However Prof Bennett says she doesn’t believe compulsory mask-wearing should be reintroduced and instead wants authorities to re-engage with the COVID-fatigued community with targeted public health messages.

Based on her analysis of NSW data, the current risk of encountering an infectious person in a public place is somewhere between one in 25 and 50.

“It just makes you think, ‘I’m in a store and it’s probably got 25 people in it … I’m putting a mask on so I don’t give it to anybody else and I don’t get it from them’,” she said.

From Monday, Australians over 30 will be able to get a fourth vaccine dose – or second booster – after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation expanded eligibility amid the case spike.

-AAP

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

  • NSW: 11,434 cases, 33 deaths, 1894 in hospital with 61 in ICU
  • Victoria: 8776 cases, 20 deaths, 667 in hospital with 34 in ICU
  • Queensland:  5315 cases, eight deaths, 719 in hospital with 15 in ICU

Follow Us

Live News

Kyrgios
The ever-befuddling Kyrgios now faces the biggest match of his career
climate Tuvalu is one of several Pacific atoll nations that are at serious risk from rising sea levels.
Australia hoping new climate policy can reset relations with Pacific island nations
Joe Biden signs executive order protecting access to abortion after court ruling
Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: After saving Britain from Europe, Boris is saving it from Boris
Elon Musk
‘Unattractive’: The many reasons why Elon Musk dropped Twitter bid
BBC
Videos of the Week: BBC presenter caught red-handed on live TV