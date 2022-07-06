COVID boosters a matter of urgency: PM

Live

Australia is expected to follow other parts of the world in expanding eligibility for a fourth COVID vaccine dose to the wider population.

As the nation grapples with rising case numbers, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said immunisation experts would look at available evidence before making a recommendation.

“The pandemic isn’t over, so my view is that [Australia] will inevitably follow what has occurred in other parts of the world and roll out a further booster shot,” he said in Sydney on Wednesday.

“I’d encourage people who haven’t had their booster shots to go out there if they’re eligible and do it as a matter of urgency.”

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is expected to discuss the benefits of expanding the fourth dose eligibility at its meeting on Wednesday.

It is currently available for Australians over-65 years and vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, Victoria has extended its pandemic declaration by three months.

The declaration was due to expire before midnight on July 12, but has been extended until at least October 12.

In a statement on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said he was satisfied COVID-19 continues to pose a “serious risk” to public health throughout the state.

This, he said, justified ongoing public health measures over winter to reduce the risk of transmission and hospitalisation.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard also warned that anyone who wasn’t fully vaccinated was “crazy” as his state braced for a third wave to peak in late July and early August.

The surge in cases is being driven by two Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5. Health experts believe the number of infections and deaths will continue to grow.

State and territory health experts are also considering whether to reintroduce mask mandates to curb the case increase.

NSW chief health officer has urged people to consider wearing masks in enclosed spaces to curb the spread of disease in NSW.

As Victoria’s death toll rose above 4000, Mr Andrews said he couldn’t make it any clearer that vaccines worked. However, he stopped short of telling Victorians to don masks outside mandated settings such as health facilities, aged care and public transport.

On Wednesday there were 3780 people with COVID in hospitals across the country. That is the highest level since February, at the height of the Omicron wave.

More than 43,500 infections were reported nationally and experts warn case numbers will climb even further as winter progresses.

International arrivals no longer need to declare their vaccination status to enter the country.

Australia’s latest 24-hour COVID data

Victoria: 10,056 cases, 23 deaths, 523 in hospital with 29 in ICU

NSW: 13,775 cases, 10 deaths, 1822 in hospital with 64 in ICU

Tasmania: 1700 cases, one death, 79 in hospital with two in ICU

Queensland: 5878 cases, four deaths, 705 in hospital with 18 in ICU

ACT: 1477 cases, no deaths, 135 in hospital with five in ICU

Western Australia: 6296 cases, one death, 226 in hospital with eight in ICU

South Australia: 4072 cases, five deaths, 267 in hospital with 11 in ICU

Northern Territory: 342 cases, no deaths, 24 in hospital with one in ICU

– AAP