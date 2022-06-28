News Coronavirus Federal Court strikes out anti-vaxxer case
Live

Federal Court strikes out anti-vaxxer case

second booster
The Federal Court has struck out an anti-vaxxer case against various governments. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A group of anti-vaxxers who sued the Commonwealth, Victorian, NSW, Queensland, Northern Territory, WA and Tasmanian governments over lockdown and vaccine mandates have had their case struck out by the Federal Court.

On Monday, Justice Debra Mortimer found the litigation was an abuse of process and had no reasonable prospects of success.

“The allegations do not justify a trial,” she stated in her judgment.

Monica Smit, the manager of Reignite Democracy Australia, was also removed as plaintiff and replaced by Instagram influencer Cienna Knowles and Mikailah Lehmann, Serafine Nichols and Alison Zerk.

Smit is on bail after previously pleading not guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court to two charges of incitement.

It’s alleged Smit encouraged more than 180,000 social media followers to break Melbourne’s lockdown rules by attending a protest in the CBD.

About 90 people attended an August 2021 protest, and around 4000 at a second 10 days later.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant, Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Deborah Friedman and epidemiologist Professor Benjamin Cowie were also removed as respondents to the Federal Court case on Monday.

Costs were awarded by way of fixed lump sum with the court to hear the parties separately on the question of costs.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Russia attacks civilians in shopping mall and city parks
aged care
‘Worst-case scenario’: Aged-care staff shortages double in nine months
bees varroa mite newcastle
NSW bee industry prepares for ‘devastation’ following new parasite arrival
albanese crossbench
Anthony Albanese goes against recent history with crossbench cuts
rocket
Fifty launches a year: Company behind NASA’s history-making rocket project has tall ambitions
opec market wrap
OPEC meeting and Australian retail sales top this week’s must-watch events