50,000 COVID-19 rule breakers fined in Vic

Thousands of Victorians have been fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions with half failing to pay up. Photo: Getty
More than 50,000 fines have been handed to Victorians for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Some 5721 people were nabbed for not wearing a face covering, a budget estimates inquiry has been told, while 112 people were caught failing to isolate when required.

About 50 per cent of people have not paid their fines, Justice Department Secretary Rebecca Falkingham said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes was grilled at the inquiry over a report into the state’s ailing triple zero call service.

Ms Symes confirmed she had received the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority report, the compilation of which was led by former Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton, but she would not give a timeline for its release date.

“No one is sitting on the report,” the attorney-general told the hearing.

“I will take it through the appropriate cabinet process before it’s released.”

More than $333 million was allocated to the ESTA in the 2022/23 state budget, which includes funding for an additional 400 staff.

– AAP

