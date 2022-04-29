News Coronavirus South Australia prepares to ease close contact rules
South Australia prepares to ease close contact rules

SA COVID
South Australia prepares to ease more COVID-19 restrictions.
South Australia is preparing to scrap COVID-19 close contact isolation rules, bringing its restrictions into line with NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

From Saturday, anyone who is deemed a close contact will no longer need to isolate at home, although they will need to take five rapid antigen tests over the seven-day period.

They will also be required to wear masks when outside the home, are banned from visiting high-risk settings such as aged care centres, and must tell their employers and any schools they have contact with of their status.

Close contacts will further be urged to avoid any non-essential gatherings or contact with vulnerable people.

If they develop symptoms they must take a PCR test and isolate until receiving the result.

– AAP

