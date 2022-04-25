COVID-19 outbreak on cruise ship in WA

Live

West Australian authorities are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak aboard one of the first cruise ships allowed back in the state.

WA Health has confirmed it is managing an undisclosed number of positive cases aboard the Coral Discoverer, docked at Broome in the state’s northwest.

Infected passengers and close contacts are isolating and all passengers and crew are being tested.

Small cruise ships carrying no more than 350 passengers and crew have been permitted to enter West Australian waters since April 17.

The Coral Discoverer, which departed from Darwin earlier this month, has a capacity of 72 passengers.

“Maritime vessels are permitted to allow positive cases to disembark and move to suitable accommodation to complete their isolation/quarantine requirements,” a WA Health spokeswoman said.

“All precautions will be taken to ensure the Broome community is protected.”

The ship’s operator, Coral Expeditions, has been contacted for comment.

WA Health on Monday reported 5639 COVID-19 cases and the death of a man in his 80s.

There are 240 cases in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

– AAP