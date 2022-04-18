News Coronavirus Shanghai reports COVID-19 lockdown deaths
Live

Shanghai reports COVID-19 lockdown deaths

Shanghai COVID-19
Shanghai is at the centre of the largest COVID-19 wave in China since the pandemic began. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Shanghai has reported the first three COVID-19 deaths in the recent outbreak in the eastern Chinese port city.

The city’s government on Monday said that the three people who died were older patients who were also otherwise ill.

In mid-March, two deaths were reported in Jilin province in north-eastern China, which were considered the first in the country in more than a year.

Independent experts are doubtful of the accuracy of the official coronavirus infection and death figures from Beijing, which had at that point put the date of the last recorded COVID-19 death as January 25, 2021.

Shanghai is at the centre of the largest COVID-19 wave in China since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

The vast majority of the Shanghai area population of 26 million has been in lockdown since the end of March.

There is growing resentment in the megacity – China’s economic and financial centre – over insufficient food supplies, problems with medical care or infected children being kept apart from their parents due to quarantine rules.

It is unclear how long the lockdown will last.

Authorities reported that more than 2400 confirmed new COVID-19 infections and more than 19,800 asymptomatic cases were again detected in Shanghai on Sunday.

The port city counts the majority of the new infections counted nationwide in China.

Follow Us

Live News

reality TV
Ratings war: Reality TV goes head to head with cooking, Lego and singing
Voting in Australia
From holidays to COVID isolation: How to cast your vote if you’re not around on May 21
making money easy
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 15: It’s time to talk about financial abuse
Kate Middleton
The actors who might play Kate Middleton in season six of The Crown
capital gains tax
What pensioners need to understand about capital gains tax
crypto bitcoin
One in five Australians invested in crypto last year. Here’s what happened