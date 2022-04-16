News Coronavirus First proof latest COVID variant has reached Australia found in Melbourne effluent sample
Live

First proof latest COVID variant has reached Australia found in Melbourne effluent sample

Testing sewage has once again proved its worth for identifying COVID's latest variants. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A new COVID-19 sub-variant has been detected in Victorian wastewater as virus case numbers across the country remain stubbornly high.

More than 23,000 infections were reported in NSW and Victoria on Saturday morning along with a further 26 virus-related deaths.

This follows almost 47,000 cases and 34 fatalities reported nationally on Friday.

Meanwhile, Victorian authorities are monitoring the new BA.4 or BA.5 Omicron variant after samples were confirmed in a Tullamarine catchment, north of Melbourne.

The sub-variant has been recently detected in a small number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Denmark, the UK and Germany.

The World Health Organisation says there are currently no known significant epidemiological differences between the new Omicron strain and the more dominant BA.2 strain.

“There is no cause for alarm with the emergence of the new sub-variants,” WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said this week in a statement.

“We are not yet observing a major spike in cases, hospitalisations or deaths.”

NATIONWIDE 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA

  • NSW: 13,601 cases, 18 deaths, 1491 in hospital, 72 in ICU
  • Victoria: 9559 cases, eight deaths, 403 in hospital, 21 in ICU

Follow Us

Live News

Stranger Things
Stranger Things is returning after three years. What took so long?
Jacinda Ardern
‘Put your head back on’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s hilarious kangaroo encounter
Tim Ferguson anti-vax
The Ferguson Report: Bye, George! That’s a nice payout you’ll pocket
market wrap
Market wrap: US inflation, rate hikes among five key things to watch in markets this week
Julia Banks Morrison
Julia Banks: When voting for ‘the devil you know’ isn’t good enough
election memes
Election memes: Liberal and Labor face off using the power of song