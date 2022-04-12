News Coronavirus Mask mandate relaxed in South Australia
Premier Peter Malinauskas has announced relaxed mask rules and the mothballing of QR code check-ins. Photo: AAP
South Australians will receive an early Easter present — a relaxed mask mandate and the mothballing of QR code check-ins.

Premier Peter Malinauskas announced the changes on Tuesday, bringing the state into line with other jurisdictions in Australia.

“Wearing a mask is a choice, there is nothing wrong with choosing to wear a mask — there is no rule against mask wearing,” Mr Malinauskas told reporters.

“We are providing the ability for South Australians to exercise more choice, more discretion when it comes to wearing a mask.”

The current rules will come into effect on Good Friday.

Masks will be required only on passenger transport, planes, indoors at airports, hospitals and community healthcare, residential aged care, disability care facilities and correctional service facilities.

And QR check-ins will only be required in hospitals and aged care facilities.

“The Easter Bunny comes in four days time, in two days time South Australians will have a lot more choice when it comes to mask wearing,” Mr Malinauskas said.

“We are also announcing the mothballing of the QR code regime, which means QR codes won’t be required anywhere but hospital and aged care facilities,” he said.

Mr Malinauskas clarified the regime was being wound back, rather than being abolished as there may be a time when it had to return.

South Australia recorded 4401 cases on Tuesday, along with six deaths and 232 patients in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

– AAP

