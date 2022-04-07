News Coronavirus Free RATs for Victorians with a disability
Free RATs for Victorians with a disability

Rapid test
Free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are to be made available for Victorians with a disability. Photo: Getty
Victorians living with a disability will soon be able to receive free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the RATs would be available from Saturday at current testing sites and through Disability Liaison Officers.

Residents will need some evidence of eligibility, such as an NDIS statement, to collect the tests.

Each person will be able to collect up to 20 free RATs at a time.

Australian of the Year and disability advocate Dylan Alcott was part of the announcement, saying the free RATs would help ensure those with a disability could live their lives in a safe way.

The announcement comes as the state recorded 12,314 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday.

There are 283 people in hospital with the virus, with 12 in ICU and two on ventilators.

