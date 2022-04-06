News Coronavirus Victorian COVID-19 vaccine mandate could soon go
Victorian COVID-19 vaccine mandate could soon go

Daniel Andrews COVID-19
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will isolate after returning a positive COVID-19 result. Photo: Getty
Victoria could drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandates after the latest wave of infections, expected to peak within weeks.

The state’s hospitals are bracing for 500 or more patients a day with the virus at the height of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant outbreak, according to Health Minister Martin Foley.

However, overall daily case numbers are harder to predict because of factors including the number of people getting tested and those who are asymptomatic.

With cases still rising through April, Victoria will not yet be following Queensland’s lead and dropping the vaccine mandate, Mr Foley and Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Wednesday.

However, it could be removed once infections start falling again.

“Let’s get through these next few weeks, let’s get past this peak in sub-variant Omicron cases and then we’ll have options,” Mr Andrews said.

“One of those, hopefully, will be dealing with things like the vaccinated economy and all sorts of other rules.”

