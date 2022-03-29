News Coronavirus Tasmania posts record COVID-19 daily high
Updated:
Tasmania posts record COVID-19 daily high

Tasmania COVID-19
Tasmania has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 figure since it reopened its border on December 15. Photo: AAP
Tasmania has recorded 2324 new coronavirus cases, the state’s highest daily figure since it reopened its border in mid-December.

Documented active cases grew to 11,415 on Tuesday, as the state experiences a second wave of COVID-19 after overall infections fell to the low 3000s in mid-February.

A man in his late 80s with the virus became the state’s 30th fatality since the beginning of the pandemic, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said.

He lived at a residential aged care facility in southern Tasmania.

Twenty-two people with COVID-19 are in hospital, with five of those being treated specifically for the virus. No one is in intensive care.

Tuesday’s active case figure comes after 1726 were reported on Monday.

Tasmania was virus-free when it reopened to mainland Australia on December 15.

– AAP

