Spain moves to treat COVID-19 like flu

Spain COVID-19
Spain is to ease restrictions and treat a COVID infection similarly to an illness such as influenza. Photo: Getty
Spain is moving to treat a coronavirus infection similarly to an illness such as influenza.

From Monday, those who become infected with COVID-19 and develop only mild symptoms of the disease — or none at all — can continue to lead a normal life.

Neither a test nor home isolation will any longer be mandatory.

Only those at particular risk will continue to be subject to the previous requirements.

These include people over 60 and those with immune deficiencies, as well as pregnant women and healthcare workers.

This means the only thing left of the once drastic measures against the spread of COVID-19 in most regions of the country is the compulsory wearing of masks in public indoor areas as well as on buses, trains and planes.

In the northwest region of Galicia, the requirement to prove you are vaccinated, tested or recovered still applies when entering hospitals and retirement homes, as well as limits on the number of guests per table in restaurants.

But even these restrictions are due to end on April 9.

The situation in Spain, which was hit particularly hard at the beginning of the pandemic, has eased considerably.

The seven-day incidence rate of infections on Friday was 227 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Only 3.6 per cent of all hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Almost 85 per cent of the population are considered vaccinated, while 51 per cent have additionally received a booster shot.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Spain has recorded 102,392 deaths with COVID-19, from 11,451,676 confirmed cases.

