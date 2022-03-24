News Coronavirus Newcastle baby died from COVID-19: coroner
Newcastle baby died from COVID-19: coroner

-NSW Omicron hospitals
A two-month-old baby died from COVID-19 in NSW before Christmas, a coroner has found. Photo: AAP
A two-month-old baby died of COVID-19 in Newcastle before Christmas, a coroner has determined.

The baby, who had no underlying health conditions, contracted the Omicron variant and died at John Hunter Hospital in December, NSW Health said on Thursday.

The death, which was first reported in January, was referred to the NSW Coroner, who this week determined the baby died from a COVID-19 infection.

“NSW Health offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and asks that their privacy be respected during this most difficult time,” it said in a statement.

The confirmation of the baby’s cause of death comes just days after NSW Health reported a two-year-old child from Sydney died from COVID-19 last weekend.

NSW Health also on Thursday reported the deaths of seven adults with COVID-19 — four men and three women — in the past 24-hours.

One person was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 80s and three were in their 90s.

The man in his 40s had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is now 2044.

There were 24,803 new cases of the virus recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday.

There are 1180 COVID-19 cases in hospital, including 43 people in intensive care, 14 of whom require ventilation.

