Dutch govt drops last coronavirus measures

Live

The Netherlands has abolished the last special measures to contain the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, passengers no longer have to wear a face mask on public transport.

Compulsory tests for entry to nightclubs and large events without fixed seats are also being abolished.

Masks still have to be worn at airports and on planes because of international agreements. But airlines have declared that they will not actively check for compliance.

The COVID-19 health care situation in Dutch hospitals is stable.

In the past seven days, an average of about 45,000 infections had been reported daily.

In seven days, that is about 1800 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The government advises people to still follow general hygiene rules such as washing their hands and airing out rooms.

If people have symptoms, they are advised to get tested and stay at home if the result is positive.

-AAP