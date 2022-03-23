News Coronavirus Tasmanian Premier isolating amid virus concern
Tasmanian Premier isolating amid virus concern

Peter Gutwein will be in isolation for seven days and will continue to work from home where possible. Photo: AAP
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein will be in isolation for seven days after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Gutwein on Wednesday released a statement, saying he had returned a negative rapid antigen test and would continue to work from home where possible.

“The Deputy Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, will undertake those duties and responsibilities that I would normally perform as premier during Question Time and for matters before the parliament,” Mr Gutwein said.

It comes after nearly 20 Tasmanians who had COVID-19 were incorrectly told they had tested negative on their PCR tests.

Tasmania’s Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks confirmed 19 people were on Tuesday wrongly notified.

The department said the error was corrected within three hours.

Ms Morgan-Wicks said the RHH Laboratory was improving its system to ensure another mistake won’t happen.

“On behalf of the Department of Health, I apologise for the error and for any inconvenience caused to the recipients of the incorrect results,” she said.

Tasmania reported 1825 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There were no further deaths but 32 people are in hospital.

AAP

