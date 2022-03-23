Tasmanian Premier isolating amid virus concern

Live

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein will be in isolation for seven days after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Gutwein on Wednesday released a statement, saying he had returned a negative rapid antigen test and would continue to work from home where possible.

“The Deputy Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, will undertake those duties and responsibilities that I would normally perform as premier during Question Time and for matters before the parliament,” Mr Gutwein said.

It comes after nearly 20 Tasmanians who had COVID-19 were incorrectly told they had tested negative on their PCR tests.

Tasmania’s Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks confirmed 19 people were on Tuesday wrongly notified.

The department said the error was corrected within three hours.

Ms Morgan-Wicks said the RHH Laboratory was improving its system to ensure another mistake won’t happen.

“On behalf of the Department of Health, I apologise for the error and for any inconvenience caused to the recipients of the incorrect results,” she said.

Tasmania reported 1825 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There were no further deaths but 32 people are in hospital.

– AAP