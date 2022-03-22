Uncertainty lingers over Western Australia virus rules

Live

West Australians remain in the dark about when COVID-19 restrictions will be eased as the state records 7075 new cases and one historic death.

A woman in her 80s who died with the virus on Sunday was included in the latest figures released by WA Health on Tuesday.

There were 180 people hospitalised with the virus, including six in intensive care.

The number of new infections had declined for the past four days prior to Tuesday’s spike, amid confusion over when the Omicron outbreak will peak.

Premier Mark McGowan last week described WA as being just a few days away from a peak of around 10,000 daily infections.

Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson has since indicated the peak in cases could be weeks away.

“It’s very hard to determine,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Tuesday.

“The way we’re tracking, because of our incredibly high vaccination levels, our very high levels of mask-wearing, we’re managing to keep case numbers down and hospital presentations down … whether that’s the peak or not, I don’t know.”

Businesses have urged the government to unwind “level two” public health restrictions which include capacity limits at public venues and home gatherings.

The premier had said upon introducing the rules last month that he hoped they would only remain in place for four weeks.

But asked whether it was possible the restrictions could be extended beyond March, Mr McGowan was non-committal.

“We’ll consider the level two restrictions and when they come off in coming days,” he said.

“I want to remove those restrictions as soon as we possibly can.”

– AAP