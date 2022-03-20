Live

Victoria has seen welcome new evidence the COVID pandemic is fading, with no deaths recorded in the latest case numbers compiled by the state’s public health authorities.

The Northern Territory, ACT and Tasmania also saw no additional deaths, as did Western Australia, where 3168 fresh cases have been identified.

Below, a roundup of COVID numbers throughout Australia.

VICTORIA:

No deaths on Saturday

6694 new cases

215 hospitalisations including 21 in ICUs and six requiring ventilation

NSW:

Four deaths in the 24hrs to 4pm Saturday

16,813 new cases

1124 hospitalisations including 33 in ICUs and 15 requiring ventilation

TAS:

No deaths on Saturday

1305 new cases

20 hospitalisations including two in ICUs

ACT:

No deaths on Saturday

926 new cases

38 hospitalisations including four in ICUs

QUEENSLAND:

No deaths on Saturday

5707 new cases

228 hospitalisations including 17 in ICUs

SA:

3168 new cases

148 people in hospital with seven in ICU

Three deaths. Two men in their 60s and one in his 70s.

WA:

5626 new cases

155 in hospital with three in ICU

No deaths

NT: