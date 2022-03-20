Live
Victoria has seen welcome new evidence the COVID pandemic is fading, with no deaths recorded in the latest case numbers compiled by the state’s public health authorities.
The Northern Territory, ACT and Tasmania also saw no additional deaths, as did Western Australia, where 3168 fresh cases have been identified.
Below, a roundup of COVID numbers throughout Australia.
VICTORIA:
- No deaths on Saturday
- 6694 new cases
- 215 hospitalisations including 21 in ICUs and six requiring ventilation
NSW:
- Four deaths in the 24hrs to 4pm Saturday
- 16,813 new cases
- 1124 hospitalisations including 33 in ICUs and 15 requiring ventilation
TAS:
- No deaths on Saturday
- 1305 new cases
- 20 hospitalisations including two in ICUs
ACT:
- No deaths on Saturday
- 926 new cases
- 38 hospitalisations including four in ICUs
QUEENSLAND:
- No deaths on Saturday
- 5707 new cases
- 228 hospitalisations including 17 in ICUs
SA:
- 3168 new cases
- 148 people in hospital with seven in ICU
- Three deaths. Two men in their 60s and one in his 70s.
WA:
- 5626 new cases
- 155 in hospital with three in ICU
- No deaths
NT:
- No deaths on Saturday
- 164 new cases
- 15 hospitalisations