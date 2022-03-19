COVID numbers coast-to-cost: Infections soar in WA

Live
Here are the latest COVID-19 deaths and daily case numbers for each state and territory, as reported by the relevant health authorities throughout the day:
NSW:
- 12 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Friday
- 19,060 new cases
- 1090 hospitalisations, including 29 in ICU
VICTORIA:
- Two deaths in the 24 hours to midnight Friday
- 7847 new cases
- 210 hospitalisations, including 23 in ICU and five on ventilators
SA:
- No deaths on Friday
- 3724 new cases
- 147 hospitalisations including seven in ICU and three on a ventilator
TASMANIA:
- No deaths on Friday
- 1479 new cases
- 24 hospitalisations, including two in ICU
ACT:
- No deaths on Friday
- 1122 new cases
- 34 hospitalisations including two in ICU and one on a ventilator
QUEENSLAND:
- Ten deaths in the 24 hours to 7pm Friday
- 7120 new cases
- 235 hospitalisations including 18 in ICU
NT:
- 232 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday
- 16 hospitalisations, including one in ICU
WA:
- Four deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday
- 5838 new cases
- 56 hospitalisations