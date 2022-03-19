News Coronavirus COVID numbers coast-to-cost: Infections soar in WA
COVID numbers coast-to-cost: Infections soar in WA

Australia covid hospital
Hospitalisations are down across Australia, except in hard-hit Western Australia.Photo: AAP
Here are the latest COVID-19 deaths and daily case numbers for each state and territory, as reported by the relevant health authorities throughout the day:

NSW:

  •  12 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Friday
  •  19,060 new cases
  •  1090 hospitalisations, including 29 in ICU

VICTORIA:

  • Two deaths in the 24 hours to midnight Friday
  • 7847 new cases
  • 210 hospitalisations, including 23 in ICU and five on ventilators

SA:

  • No deaths on Friday
  • 3724 new cases
  • 147 hospitalisations including seven in ICU and three on a ventilator

TASMANIA:

  • No deaths on Friday
  • 1479 new cases
  • 24 hospitalisations, including two in ICU

ACT:

  • No deaths on Friday
  • 1122 new cases
  • 34 hospitalisations including two in ICU and one on a ventilator

QUEENSLAND:

  • Ten deaths in the 24 hours to 7pm Friday
  • 7120 new cases
  • 235 hospitalisations including 18 in ICU

NT:

  • 232 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday
  • 16 hospitalisations, including one in ICU

WA:

  • Four deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday
  • 5838 new cases
  • 56 hospitalisations

