Victoria has reported 5499 new COVID-19 infections and one death. Photo: AAP
One COVID-related death and 5499 new cases have been reported in Victoria, as opening dates are confirmed for the latest round of statewide tourism vouchers.

The cases include 4013 from rapid antigen tests and 1486 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Monday.

The number of Victorians in hospital has grown by three to 198 patients. Of those, 25 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilation.

Active cases in the state are relatively steady at 40,393.

Meanwhile, seniors will get first crack at 150,000 travel vouchers to offset the costs of taking a trip to Melbourne or regional Victoria.

An initial 10,000 travel vouchers will be available to residents with a valid Victorian Seniors Card or Seniors Business Discount Card from Tuesday, before another 140,000 go up for grabs to the general public on March 23.

The $30 million travel voucher scheme, previously announced as part of a $200 million stimulus package, will offer refunds to successful applicants who spend $400 or more on paid accommodation, tours and experiences.

“We want people to explore our great state and provide a boost to tourism businesses as the sector continues its recovery from the impact of the pandemic,” Acting Tourism, Sport and Major Events Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.

The vouchers will be valid from April 8 to May 27.

