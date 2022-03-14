News Coronavirus Tasmania reports 923 new coronavirus cases
Tasmania reports 923 new coronavirus cases

Tasmania COVID-19
Tasmania has recorded 923 new COVID-19 infections. Photo: AAP
Tasmania has recorded 923 new coronavirus cases, a slight decrease on the previous reporting period.

Of the new cases, 818 came from rapid antigen tests and 105 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Monday

The new infections come after 932 cases on Sunday and 1130 on Saturday.

Documented active cases have risen to 6674, continuing an upward trend since a dip to 3033 in mid-February.

There are 13 people with the virus in hospital, with nine of those being treated for COVID-19. Three patients are in intensive care.

The latest figures come after Tasmania ditched mask requirements in several settings over the weekend.

Masks are no longer mandatory for customers in seated restaurants and cafes, at large outdoor events of more than 1000 people, in offices and workplaces.

The state has recorded 13 virus deaths since reopening borders in mid-December and 26 in total.

