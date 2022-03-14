South Australia records 2099 new COVID-19 cases

Live

South Australia has reported 2099 new COVID-19 infections.

There are 113 people with COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, SA Health confirmed on Monday.

Ten of those people are receiving intensive care while one person is on a ventilator.

Of those in hospital, 70 people are fully vaccinated while 42 people are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

There are 17,041 active cases across the state.

About 94.9 per cent of eligible South Australians over the age of 12 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 92.3 per cent have had a second dose.

Boosters have been administered to 69.2 per cent of eligible South Australians.