Queensland Health Minister diagnosed with COVID

Yvette D'Ath
Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath was among the state's 3797 new cases. Photo: AAP
Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has revealed she is among Queensland’s 3797 new COVID-19 cases, with the state also recording another two deaths.

Ms D’Ath on Monday posted on social media that she had tested positive to the virus but only had mild symptoms, becoming the state government’s second minister to contract COVID-19.

Education Minister Grace Grace tested positive in January.

“I have tested positive for COVID and have mild symptoms,” Ms D’Ath tweeted.

“I am following the isolation rules and will be working from home.

“I am grateful that I have received all of my vaccination shots.

“It is a timely reminder for all Queenslanders that COVID is still in our community.”

The new infections emerged after 3594 tests across Queensland in the 24 hours to 6.30 am AEST on Monday.

There are currently 233 COVID-10 patients in hospital including 19 in intensive care.

Queensland has 27,674 active cases.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is continuing with 93.14 per cent of eligible Queenslanders having had one dose and 91.25 per cent receiving two.

