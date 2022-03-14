News Coronavirus Hospital spike amid 599 COVID cases in ACT
Live

Hospital spike amid 599 COVID cases in ACT

ACT COVID-19
The ACT has recorded 599 new COVID-19 cases but hospitalisation numbers have risen. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The ACT has recorded 599 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday alongside a sharp increase in the hospitalisation rate from 29 to 38 on Monday.

Three people are in intensive care, up from one the previous reporting period, but none require ventilation.

No new deaths have been reported.

Almost 94 per cent of the population aged five and over have been double jabbed and the boosted rate for those 16-plus has surpassed 70 per cent in the territory.

Four in five children aged five to 11 have had at least one dose.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

The New Daily 10 News First
The New Daily signs landmark broadcast partnership with 10 News First
Former emergency services chiefs says floods are ‘Black Summer all over again’
How to use co-contributions to maximise your superannuation payments
Russia widens assault with deadly strike on military base and killing of American journalist
making money easy
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 10 – When women talk money …
Multiple jobs
‘Desperate’: Record number of Australians take on multiple jobs