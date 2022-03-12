Third-jab deadline looms for Victoria’s key workers

Live

Only 62.2 per cent of Victorian adults have had the required three doses of COVID vaccines as the deadline for key workers to boost their immunity looms.

The state reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 6075 new cases, 4031 of those identified by rapid antigen tests and 2044 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Saturday.

The number of Victorians in hospital declined overnight by 10 to 175 patients.

This includes 22 people in intensive care with four on ventilation.

There are 40,530 active cases in the state.

After being pushed back, the deadline for the mandatory third jab is fast approaching for aged care, disability, emergency service, meat processing, quarantine and food distribution workers to get their third jab.

From 11.59pm on Saturday, these workers, including contractors, volunteers and students on placement, will need to have received their third dose if they want to remain employed.

Healthcare workers who received their first jab before September 12 will also be required to have their third.

NSW deaths

Meanwhile, NSW has posted a further decline in COVID-19 cases, with 12,850 new infections and a further four virus-related deaths.

The state reported more than 14,000 new cases on Friday and more than 16,000 on Thursday.

Health officials say there are 966 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state. Of these, 40 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, NSW’s numbers for those who have received their third jab is even low than in Victoria, with only 56.7 per cent of eligible adults fully protected.

– with AAP