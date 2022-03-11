News Coronavirus NSW has 14,034 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
NSW has reported the deaths of seven people from COVID-19 and 14,034 new cases. Photo: AAP
NSW has reported the deaths of seven people from COVID-19 as new infections declined to 14,034.

The daily number posted Friday represents a fall of 2254 cases from the previous 24-hour reporting period.

There are currently 998 people hospitalised with 39 in intensive care units.

NSW Health reports 56.5 per cent of people have had three doses of a vaccine.

Nearly 80 per cent of children aged 12-15 have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.1 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have had one jab.

