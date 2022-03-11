ACT records three deaths, 791 COVID cases

Live

Three more people have died with COVID-19 in the ACT as the capital records 791 new cases.

The deaths include a man in his 70s and a man and woman in their 80s.

Two of the deaths occurred overnight while the other was in February.

Since the start of the pandemic, 37 people with COVID have died in the national capital.

There are currently 31 people in hospital including one person in ICU and one needing ventilation.

The new cases came from 456 positive PCR tests and 335 positive rapid tests.

More than 90 per cent of people aged 5 years and over have had two doses of a COVID vaccine, and 70.1 per cent of people aged over 16 have had three doses.

– AAP