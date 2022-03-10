News Coronavirus Tasmania reports daily virus case increase
Tasmania reports daily virus case increase

Tasmania has reported 1167 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth day in a row the daily figure has risen.

Thursday’s fresh infections push the state’s number of active cases to 5975, continuing a broadly upward trend since a dip to 3033 in mid-February.

Sixteen people with the virus are in hospital, with eight of those being treated for COVID-19.

Five patients are in intensive care, an increase of one from 24 hours earlier.

Tasmania recorded 1109 cases on Wednesday, 1051 on Tuesday and 784 on Monday.

The state has recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths since reopening borders on December 15 and 26 in total.

