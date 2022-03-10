News Coronavirus South Australia has 2590 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
South Australia has 2590 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

South Australia has recorded 2590 COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the latest reporting period. Photo: AAP
South Australia has reported another 2590 COVID-19 cases along with four more deaths.

SA Health says the deaths were those of a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 70s.

They take the SA toll since the start of the pandemic to 219.

There are 91 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care with two on ventilation.

There are 21,514 active cases across the state.

Thursday’s case numbers came ahead of the likely lifting of more local restrictions.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens was scheduled to face a media conference later in the day to reveal the outcome from the morning’s meeting of the COVID Response Committee.

– AAP

