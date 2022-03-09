News Coronavirus Western Australia’s virus cases, hospitalisations climb
WA has recorded 3594 new COVID-19 cases as the state's hospitalisation figures continue to climb.
Western Australia has recorded 3594 new COVID-19 cases as the state’s hospitalisation figures continue to climb.

Data from the state’s Health Department showed 67 people with COVID-19 were in hospital on Wednesday, up from 48 patients on Tuesday.

There are no COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care across the state.

There are currently 15,750 active cases in Western Australia, with 14,230 in the metropolitan area, 337 in the South West, and 164 in the Pilbara.

Of the 3594 new COVID-19 infections, 1758 were confirmed via PCR test and 1836 were from self-reported rapid antigen tests.

A total of 17,258 PCR tests were conducted at either state-run or private pathology clinics on Tuesday.

