News Coronavirus Tasmania daily COVID-19 cases rise slightly
Tasmania daily COVID-19 cases rise slightly

Tasmania has reported more than 1000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. Photo: Getty
Tasmania has reported 1109 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase on the daily figure from 24 hours earlier.

It is the second day in a row the state’s fresh infections have surpassed one thousand, the first time that has occurred in about two and a half weeks.

Tasmania has 5716 documented active cases as of Wednesday, continuing a broad upward trend since February 16.

Fourteen people with the virus are in hospital, with seven of those being treated specifically for COVID-19. Four patients are in intensive care.

The state recorded 1051 new cases on Tuesday and 784 on Monday.

There has been 13 coronavirus-related deaths in Tasmania since the state reopened borders in mid-December and 26 in total.

