ACT records 838 new cases of COVID-19

The ACT has registered another increase in its COVID-19 case numbers. Photo: AAP
The ACT has registered another increase in its COVID-19 case numbers, with 838 new infections reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 457 came from PCR tests while 381 were from positive rapid antigen tests.

There was an increase of nearly 200 cases on the previous day’s total of 658.

However, there has been a downturn in the number of patients with COVID-19 being hospitalised.

In the past day, the hospitalisation number has gone down from 43 to 37.

There are two patients in intensive care, with one of those on a ventilator.

Booster rates in the ACT are inching closer to 70 per cent, with 69.7 per cent of those 16 and over having had their third dose.

The first dose rate for five to 11-year-olds now stands at 79 per cent, as second doses for the cohort also start rolling out.

– AAP

