Tasmania reports 1051 new COVID-19 cases
Tasmania reports 1051 new COVID-19 cases

Tasmania COVID-19
Tasmania has recorded daily case figures in the thousands twice this month. Photo: AAP

Tasmania has recorded 1051 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 267 infections.

Tuesday’s figure takes the island state’s number of active cases to 5607 and comes after 784 new infections were reported on Monday.

Tasmania has recorded daily case figures in the thousands twice this month, after not reaching four digits in February.

Fourteen people with the virus are in hospital, with six of those being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. Four patients are in intensive care, a decrease of one from 24 hours earlier.

The Royal Hobart Hospital has de-escalated from level two to level one of its COVID-19 management plan due to low levels of virus patients and virus-related staff absences.

“Some protective measures associated with higher escalation levels will continue,” State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said.

“To protect staff and patients, current personal protection equipment rules will remain and staff and visitors will continue to be screened at hospital entry points.”

Tasmania has reported 13 virus deaths since reopening borders in mid-December and a total of 26 since the beginning of the pandemic.

