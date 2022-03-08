News Coronavirus Five COVID deaths, 4397 new infections in Queensland
Five COVID deaths, 4397 new infections in Queensland

Queensland COVID-19
Another five people have died with COVID-19 in Queensland as the state records 4397 new cases. Photo: AAP
Queensland has recorded five COVID-19 deaths and 4397 new cases with hospitalisation falling to their lowest level in more than two months.

The new virus cases emerged after almost 7600 tests across Queensland in the 24 hours to 6.30 am on Tuesday.

There are 268 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital and another 20 in intensive care.

COVID-19 hospitalisations in Queensland are at their lowest since January 5.

The latest figures show that 92.98 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have had one dose of a vaccine, while 91.06 per cent have had two.

– AAP

COVID-19 Queensland
