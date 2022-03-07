News Coronavirus Queensland records one virus death, 3,677 cases
Queensland records one virus death, 3,677 cases

QLD COVID-19
Residents no longer have to wear masks in pubs, cafes, supermarkets for the first time since January 2. Photo: AAP
One person has died with COVID-19 in Queensland as the state records 3,677 new virus cases following the scrapping of mask rules.

A total of 267 patients are in hospital with the virus, 20 of whom are in ICU.

The state now has 30,557 active cases and a double dose jab rate of just over 91 per cent for people aged 16 and over.

The mandatory requirement for masks at indoor venues and workplaces was officially scrapped at 6pm on Friday.

It means residents no longer have to wear masks in pubs, cafes and supermarkets for the first time since the rules began on January 2 as the state braced for the Omicron wave.

Masks are still be mandatory in healthcare settings, residential aged care, disability accommodation, prisons, public transport, airports, and planes.

Proof of vaccination via the Queensland government check-in app is still required in most hospitality venues.

Mandatory vaccination for workers in certain industries also remains, as does the requirement to isolate for seven days for anyone who catches the virus.

Density limits have been scrapped for private homes, weddings and funerals, and there are no restrictions in food courts, hairdressers, gyms, private venues and universities.

Restrictions on school visitors, excursions and assemblies were also lifted.

– AAP

