Mask mandate ends in the Northern Territory

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles says she doesn't anticipate any sustained increase in virus cases. Photo: AAP
Northern Territory officials don’t expect a big surge in COVID-19 cases with the dropping of the region-wide mask mandate.

From Monday masks are no longer required in all indoor setting across the Territory.

However, they are still mandated in high-risk settings, such as hospitals and aged care facilities, and in the Big Rivers and Katherine areas.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said there would continue to be peaks and troughs in daily coronavirus infections but a sustained increase was not anticipated.

“It does feel good that we are moving forward and COVID-19 is well managed in the Territory,” she told reporters on Monday.

“But we mustn’t take our eye off it.”

The minister said she could also not rule out mask mandates returning at some time in the future, should the risks posed by the pandemic escalate again.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner,” Ms Fyles said.

The NT reported 231 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday in a continued fall in the number of new cases.

There were 54 people in hospital with the virus including two in intensive care.

– AAP

