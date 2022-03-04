Live

West Australian authorities are now managing almost 10,000 active COVID-19 cases after the state recorded another 2137 infections.

Twenty one people are in hospital but none are in intensive care.

The health department believes WA remains on track to replicate modelling which predicts a peak of about 10,000 daily cases in coming weeks.

The modelling also forecasts a peak of 430 hospital ward admissions and 53 ICU admissions.

Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson has said the implementation this week of level two public health restrictions will result in a peak reduction of 238 hospitalisations and 31 ICU admissions compared to level one rules.

He told Perth radio 6PR on Friday he expected the Omicron outbreak to peak within the next 10 to 20 days, with a peak in hospitalisations to follow around 10 days later.

Dr Robertson defended the strict level two rules which restrict hospital visits to birth partners, nominated parents or guardians and spouses or partners for the critically ill.

“It’s also important we protect those patients, that we protect staff,” he said.

“We are already seeing quite a number of people coming into hospital who are infected.”

Tens of thousands of people are expected to arrive in WA in the coming days and weeks after the state lifted its hard border.

The influx is expected to have a negligible impact on the Omicron outbreak given incoming travellers are required to be triple-vaccinated.

Of the 9660 active infections in WA, almost 9000 are in the Perth metropolitan area while the South West and Goldfields account for 136 and 132 cases respectively.

Two thirds of eligible West Australians have received their third vaccine dose.

WA this week reported the second death of its Omicron outbreak, that of a woman in her 80s from the Great Southern region.

– AAP