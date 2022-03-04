News Coronavirus Tasmania reports 937 new virus cases
Live

Tasmania reports 937 new virus cases

Tasmania COVID-19
Tasmania has recorded 937 new COVID cases and a rise in active infections for the 17th day in a row. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Tasmania has reported 937 new COVID-19 infections and an increase in active cases.

Friday’s daily figure is a drop from the 1117 infections recorded on Thursday, which was the first time the number had been four digits since January 19.

The state has 5432 active cases, an increase from the 5411 documented 24 hours earlier.

Fourteen people with the virus are in hospital, with 10 of those being treated for COVID-19.

Four patients are in intensive case, an increase of one.

Tasmania has recorded 25 virus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 of those occurring since borders reopened on December 15.

Follow Us

Live News

car park rorts
Cost of Scott Morrison’s car park backdowns tops $100 million
Ukraine president asks for talks with Putin as desperate humanitarian crisis unfolds
sean penn
‘Hollywood hellraiser and celebrity activist’, citizen Sean Penn is at it again, this time in Kyiv
Qantas and Virgin are offering free airport lounge access for SES volunteers.
Qantas and Virgin open airport lounges to SES volunteers travelling to flood-affected areas
Morrison Russia
The Ukraine crisis: Australia can do better in its response to Russia’s invasion
super
How much super do you need to retire? New data suggests it could be less than you think