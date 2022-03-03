News Coronavirus Tasmania virus cases rise to four digits
Tasmania has recorded 1117 new COVID cases - its highest daily number of infections. Photo: AAP
Tasmania has recorded 1117 new COVID-19 cases, the first time daily figures have reached four digits in more than six weeks.

Thursday’s new infections follow 868 on Wednesday, 957 on Tuesday and 734 on Monday. It is the highest daily figure since January 19.

It pushes Tasmania’s overall active cases to 5411 — the 16th day in a row the number has risen.

The state government indicated earlier this week about a third of active cases were among school-aged children.

There are 12 people with COVID-19 in hospital, with six of those being treated specifically for the virus.

Three people are in intensive care, an increase of one from Wednesday.

Tasmania has recorded 25 virus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 of those occurring since borders reopened on December 15.

