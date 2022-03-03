News Coronavirus South Australia virus cases rise, five more deaths
Live

South Australia virus cases rise, five more deaths

SA COVID
South Australia has reported 2307 new COVID-19 infections. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

South Australia has reported another rise in COVID-19 cases with 2307 new infections and five more deaths.

SA Health says a man and a woman in their 40s, a woman in her 60s, and two men in their 70s and 80s have passed away after contracting the virus.

The SA toll has now climbed to 186 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 104 people in hospital, including nine people in intensive care, with one person a ventilator.

Active cases stand at 18,150.

Thursday’s case numbers were the third day in a row of rising infections after falls the previous five days and could have an impact on the lifting of further local restrictions next week.

At the same time, Premier Steven Marshall continued to hail the state’s performance during the pandemic.

“We have kept our state safe and that’s kept our economy strong,” Mr Marshall told reporters.

“Our statistics, in terms of dealing with the pandemic, can be put up very favourably against any state, any jurisdiction right around the world.”

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Australia Post
Future looking bright for ‘resilient’ former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate
Russia boycott
Australian companies are divesting from Russia, but some links to oligarchs remain
floodwaters
Dangers of wading through flood waters: What to keep in mind when returning home
Oscars
Countdown to Oscars 2022: Who will win after SAG awards set the benchmark
bitcoin
Alan Kohler: This could be Putin’s way out of his currency prison
Russian forces move to surround Ukrainian cities as UN votes against Moscow