South Australia has two COVID-19 deaths as cases spike

Coronavirus case numbers have spiked in South Australia, with the daily tally topping 2000 for the first time in more than a month.

SA Health reported 2075 new infections on Wednesday, the highest figure since 2401 were recorded on January 26.

There are 112 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care. One person is on a ventilator.

Two more deaths were also revealed – a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s – taking the COVID-19 related toll since the start of the pandemic to 181.

Active infections across SA stand at 16,938.

Wednesday’s figures came as Premier Steven Marshall ruled out any immediate change for isolation rules in relation to positive cases in schools.

Under present arrangements, parents of children who contract the virus are required to isolate for up to 14 days as close contacts.

Mr Marshall said while COVID-19 was having a significant impact on some individual schools and families, the rules were necessary to ensure the virus “doesn’t get away from us”.

“We’re seeing the numbers stabilise in South Australia. In fact we’re seeing the numbers in our hospitals reducing,” he said.

“When we look at the impact on schools in South Australia, in total we’re very much at the lower end of disruption compared to other states because we do have some very strict controls in place so it doesn’t get away from us.”

However, Mr Marshall said SA’s falling hospitalisations did present opportunities for officials to consider easing other coronavirus restrictions

“It gives us options to look at all of the settings in regard to COVID-19,” he said.

– AAP