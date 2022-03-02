News Coronavirus ACT records 1053 new COVID-19 cases
The ACT has recorded 1053 new COVID-19 cases, up from 692 in the previous daily reporting period.
The ACT has had a jump in new COVID-19 cases with 1053 recorded on Wednesday.

The new cases include 596 positive PCR tests and 457 positive rapid tests.

But the number of people in hospital remains relatively low, down to 40 from 45 on Tuesday.

None of the COVID-19 patients is in ICU or requires ventilation.

The capital remains one of the most vaccinated cities in Australia and nearly 80 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one vaccine dose.

Of people aged 16 years and over, 68.2 per cent have received a booster dose and 98.6 per cent of those 12 and over have had two doses.

– AAP

